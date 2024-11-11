Mumbai: Logan Paul Rides Autorickshaw In Viral Video, MrBeast & KSI Become Passengers

Viral autorickshaw ride video: Logan Paul, MrBeast & KSI in one frame | Instagram/Logan Paul

Popular YouTuber MrBeast is in India along with professional wrestler Logan Paul and boxer-musician KSI. In a recent video, the trio showed enjoying their visit to the country and its much-loved city, Aamchi Mumbai. The clip captured Logan riding an autorickshaw on the streets of Mumbai, where James Stephen Donaldson (MrBeast) and KSI were the passengers. The video is going viral on the internet.

Logan rides the autorickshaw, others take the passenger seat

The video opened by showing Logan dressed up as an autorickshaw wala from Mumbai, who took the driver's seat to take a tour of the island city. Soon, the camera panned to show KSI seated behind along with James.

Seconds into the clip, netizens show bodyguards walking next to the three-wheeler. Several coat-clad guards surrounded the vehicle as Paul rode it. It also saw a rush of fans, who were excited to see these internet sensations in their city.

Reaction of fans caught on camera

A fan was heard asking them for a photo together as he said, "One photo, one photo please". Then, they asked if someone was keen on taking a chocolate bar from them. Soon, one of MrBeast's fans grabbed it with extreme joy. The fan craze recorded in the video was next level.

Thrilled to see him riding an auto in Mumbai and wanting to click a picture with them, people were seen approaching the vehicle.

More details about the viral video

On the ride, the trio was seen disturbing products of their respective brands. Seated on the back seat, MrBeast was seen disturbing his chocolate brand, Feastables, to his fans. Meanwhile, KSI was seen throwing off bottles of Prime.

Logan Paul uploaded the video on Instagram from his secondary account, where he often promotes his beverage "Prime" - a brand partnered with KSI. "Everybody we are just chillin' in India", the video text read.

Video hits 8 lakh views on Instagram

Being shared earlier on Monday, the reel showing James and KSI disturbing goodies to people while Paul rode them is going viral. Within a few hours of being posted, it has already gathered 41,000 likes and eight lakh views on the social media platform.