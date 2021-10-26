Mumbai cruise drug case: Here's why 'Dawood' is trending on Twitter

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that he has received a letter from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official alleging that a number of people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister said that he is forwarding the letter to NCB Director General SN Pradhan, to include it in the agency's probe into the cruise drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

"I have received a letter from an unnamed NCB official. I am sending this letter to Director General Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede. We demand there should be a probe," said Malik.

"The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases. Panchnamas were drafted at the NCB office. We demand an investigation into this," said Malik.

He also challenged Wankhede, his father and his sister to file criminal defamation case against him saying that he is ready to face it and fight it in court.

Malik had earlier also shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

Later, he also shared a picture who is Dawood Wankhede.

Meanwhile, speaking to a regional news channel, Wankhede's father said, "It is an absolute lie that my name is Dawood Wankhede. I think there is some malafide intention of Malik behind releasing that birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede and defaming us. My name is Dnyandev Wankhede since my birth and it is still the same".

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

(By agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:29 PM IST