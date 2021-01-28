Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh slams BJP over alleged mention of MP Raksha Khadse as 'homosexual'; Twitter users point out translation glitch

The Maharashtra home minister on Wednesday slammed the BJP over a BJP Maharashtra MP being allegedly mentioned as "Homosexual" on BJP's official website.
Deshmukh, after noticing the issue, said that if the BJP does not intervene, the Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell will step in.
After a Twitter user highlighted the issue on Twitter, Deshmukh retweeted it and wrote, "Shocking to see such a derogatory description of Raksha Khadse, BJP MP from Maharastra on the official site of the BJP. Maha Govt. will not tolerate this disrespectful behaviour towards women. @BJP4India must take action against those responsible or @MahaCyber1 will step in."
However, after the minister tweeted, several Twitter users pointed out that the alleged tag below the MP's name was due to a translation glitch.
"Sir its googe translate Originally the page was in English, she just used translated version which changed the city name to something different Raver in English means homosexual, but its a village in Maharashtra Band will become "baaja" Sing surname will become "Gaana" (sic)," wrote one user.
However, when we checked the website, the page did not mention her as homosexual.
Khadse is a politician from Maharashtra and belongs to the BJP. She is the daughter-in-law of senior NCP leader of Maharashtra Eknath Khadse. She represents the Raver Lok Sabha seat.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)