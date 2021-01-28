Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh slams BJP over alleged mention of MP Raksha Khadse as 'homosexual'; Twitter users point out translation glitch

The Maharashtra home minister on Wednesday slammed the BJP over a BJP Maharashtra MP being allegedly mentioned as "Homosexual" on BJP's official website.

Deshmukh, after noticing the issue, said that if the BJP does not intervene, the Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell will step in.

After a Twitter user highlighted the issue on Twitter, Deshmukh retweeted it and wrote, "Shocking to see such a derogatory description of Raksha Khadse, BJP MP from Maharastra on the official site of the BJP. Maha Govt. will not tolerate this disrespectful behaviour towards women. @BJP4India must take action against those responsible or @MahaCyber1 will step in."