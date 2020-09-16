'Mughals are our ancestors': Sanjukta Basu's comment sparks brawl on Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the decision to rename the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "How can our heroes be Mughals? The very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem," the CM said while reviewing the developmental works in Agra division.
Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath's decision has divided Twitterati and one such fallout was seen after a tweet by Sanjukta Basu. Basu is a writer and photographer, and if one analyses her tweets, she seems to be a hardcore Rahul Gandhi fan. "Rahul Gandhi is a visionary," she said in a tweet. "Only man standing between RSS and Congress, Rahul Gandhi. Last man standing (sic)," Basu wrote in another tweet.
On Tuesday, Basu took to Twitter and said that Mughals are a part of India's rich heritage as are any Hindu, Jain or Buddhist kings. "Mughals are our ancestors," she added.
"Let this be clear, Mughals are a part of India's rich heritage. They are as Indians as any Hindu Jain Buddhist King, they were not one sudden fluke of events but a part of history, evolution, who enriched us. Everything we are, we owe it to ancestors. Mughals are our ancestors," she wrote.
However, her tweet sparked a brawl on Twitter. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said Mughals aren't his ancestors. Bagga wrote, "Mughals are your anchsters not mine. My Anchsters are Guru Gobind Singh ji, Guru Teg bhadur ji,Baba Banda Singh Bhadur,Hari Singh Nalua,Chaar Sahibzade Who sacrificed their lives to protect this Nation,this Heritage. My Anchsters defeated your Anchsters and Now we will defeat you (sic)."
"Let's be clear. Mughals are invaders and usurpers. They are NOT indian. They are NOT our ancestors..They had nothing to do with india except looting and other atrocities," a Twitter user said.
"Mughals aren't my ancestors. My ancestors are Maharana Pratap, Maharana Sanga, PrithviRaj Chauhan, Rani Laxmibai , Shivaji Maharaj, Bagat Shingh, Netaji Subash and many more. My ancestors are the one who saved this country from mughals ,So that not everyone became like you," another Twitter user said.
