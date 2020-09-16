'Mughals are our ancestors': Sanjukta Basu's comment sparks brawl on Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the decision to rename the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "How can our heroes be Mughals? The very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem," the CM said while reviewing the developmental works in Agra division.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath's decision has divided Twitterati and one such fallout was seen after a tweet by Sanjukta Basu. Basu is a writer and photographer, and if one analyses her tweets, she seems to be a hardcore Rahul Gandhi fan. "Rahul Gandhi is a visionary," she said in a tweet. "Only man standing between RSS and Congress, Rahul Gandhi. Last man standing (sic)," Basu wrote in another tweet.

On Tuesday, Basu took to Twitter and said that Mughals are a part of India's rich heritage as are any Hindu, Jain or Buddhist kings. "Mughals are our ancestors," she added.

"Let this be clear, Mughals are a part of India's rich heritage. They are as Indians as any Hindu Jain Buddhist King, they were not one sudden fluke of events but a part of history, evolution, who enriched us. Everything we are, we owe it to ancestors. Mughals are our ancestors," she wrote.