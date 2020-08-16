MS Dhoni retires: When a news channel got the wrong Yuvraj Singh

India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, on Saturday, August 15, announced his retirement from international cricket.
The former skipper shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours, consider me retired."
Dhoni's retirement was the talk of the town on given that he will go down as a very important figure in Indian history for his contribution.
A news channel, while running the news on Dhoni was apparently going to have Yuvraj Singh on the other end of a call. But as bad things happen, it was not Singh, but an unknown person on the other end who 'really enjoyed that moment'.
In the clip posted by a Twitter user, a news channel running Dhoni's news and expecting Yuvraj Singh on the other end, is interrupted by an unknown man who says, "Mey toh Yuvraj Singh bol hi nahi raha, aap galat bande ko le aaye (I am not even Yuvraj Singh, you brought the wrong person)," while laughing hysterically and adding, "Konsa show hai? Mey bhi dekhunga baad mein (Which show is this? Even I will watch it later)."
After a short pause, the unknown person added: "Aapki TRP toh nahi kharab hogayi (Did your TRP get bad)?"
Meanwhile, Dhoni had been on a sabbatical ever since India's defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
While he has hung up his gloves from international cricket, Thala is expected to play in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to commence from September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.
The 39-year-old was seen earlier today in Chennai to train with Chennai Super Kings at their training camp before they fly to the IPL venue.
