MS Dhoni retires: When a news channel got the wrong Yuvraj Singh

India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, on Saturday, August 15, announced his retirement from international cricket.

The former skipper shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours, consider me retired."

Dhoni's retirement was the talk of the town on given that he will go down as a very important figure in Indian history for his contribution.

A news channel, while running the news on Dhoni was apparently going to have Yuvraj Singh on the other end of a call. But as bad things happen, it was not Singh, but an unknown person on the other end who 'really enjoyed that moment'.