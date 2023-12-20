 Viral Video: Doctor's Message About New Variant Of Coronavirus Is Informative & Funny At The Same Time
"Message from the virus," he captioned his Instagram post.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Doctor's Message About New Variant Of Coronavirus | Instagram

Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi who is an ENT surgeon, stand-up comedian, and Instagram influencer posted a reel addressing the emergence and spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. In the clip which has gone viral on the social media platform, he was seen addressing people from the point of view of the virus itself. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. He educated people about the recent variant in a witty way. WATCH VIDEO:

"Message from the virus," he captioned his Instagram reel which started with him introducing himself as the new variant of COVID-19 while showing people his different look. "Hello, I'm coronavirus. Don't I look a little changed? Yes, I have turned Jain," he says correcting himself in a punny manner to mean "JN.1," the name given to the new variant.

The Moye Moye remark

"I am a relative of the BA.2.86, JN.1, the one whose ex-wife left them. Just Moye Moye happened in life to me," the doctor added. Later, in his reel, he threw light on how Kerala identified the cases of the variant via genome sequencing and asked people to not panic while informing them about the possible influence of the virus.

Doctor throws light on influence of the variant

"We will give you cough, sore throat, make you sneeze, and leave. You need not worry or fear from us (JN.1)," he says while asking people to use precautionary measures for the better: "Stay safe. Mask up. Enjoy your new year."

Video goes viral

Being shared on December 19, the reel went viral on Instagram attracting more than 36,000 views in less than a day. Viewers found it hilarious and informative at the same time. "Thank u sir! Very funny and informative," they commented.

