'Move to Afghanistan': Javed Akhtar brutally trolled for comparing RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal with Taliban

Renowned film writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar is facing flak for his recent statements comparing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Taliban.

Recently, while speaking to a news portal, Akhtar said that the Taliban are barbaric, their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same.

This statement has not gone down well with BJP’s youth wing and several of them landed outside his Juhu home to protest.

"Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same. India is a secular nation and the people, the population is largely secular, but there are those who support organisations like the RSS and VHP and people like Golwalkar, etc, who have the same ideology that of the Nazis of the 1930s. The Taliban may be more empowered with weapons, but the view, outlook, and ideology are mirroring each other," he told during an interview with NDTV.

However, some have also come in support of Akhtar condemning those who are asking people to boycott him.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.



Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 02:48 PM IST