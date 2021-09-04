'Won't allow screening of Javed Akhtar's films': Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam over writer's statement comparing Taliban and RSS

MUMBAI: No film of writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar will be allowed to be screened till he apologises to functionaries of the RSS for likening it to the Taliban, Maharashtra MLA and BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam has said.

The remarks came on the heels of the poet-lyricist, during an interaction with NDTV, drawing a parallel between the Taliban and "those who want a Hindu Rashtra".

"This statement by Javed Akhtar is not just shameful, but painful and humiliating for crores of functionaries of the Sangh and the Vishva Hindu Parishad and crores of people across the world who follow their ideology," Kadam said in a video message that he also shared on Twitter.

Before making these remarks, he should have thought that the people with the same ideology are running the government now, are fulfilling raj dharma. ‘‘If the ideology was Talibani, would he have been able to make these remarks? This shows how hollow his statements are," the BJP spokesperson said.

"We will not allow any of his films to run in this land of Ma Bharti till he apologises with folded hands to the functionaries of the Sangh who have dedicated their lives to the nation," Kadam, who is MLA from Ghatkopar West, said

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 11:20 PM IST