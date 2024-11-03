Move Over Gulabi Sadi, Video Of US Dad Grooving To Sanju Rathod's 'Kaali Bindi' Goes Viral

Viral Video: US Dad Dances To Sanju Rathod's 'Kaali Bindi' | Ricky Pond

Remember the days when the Marathi song 'Gulabi Sadi' took the internet by storm? You might have not only come across the videos of people dancing to the song, but also grooved to it yourself if you are an enthusiastic reel creator. Now, another song by the same singer has caught the attention of netizens. It's probably the time to move over the previous beat and shake the leg to 'Kaali Bindi'.

There are hundreds of reels on social media which show people enjoying Saroj Rathod's new album. Of them all, we just came across Ricky Pond, an US dad and internet sensation, who danced to the 'Kaali Bindi' song in his recent Instagram video.

Watch video

The video showed Pond, often dubbed as 'Dancing Dad' grooving the now-viral song. Donned in casual outfit and showcasing impressive dance skills, he was seen filming the dance video. He threw some classic dances moves while vibing to the desi song.

Dance reel goes viral

Pond uploaded the video on his Instagram page on October 30. It has already gone viral and attracted more than four lakh views. Amazed by his dance moves, netizens hit the like button. So far, Pond's dance video has garnered around 23,000 likes.

Internet users reacted to the dance video and praised his performance. Taking to the comments sections they wrote, "Amazing".

Listen to the 'Kaali Bindi' song

This October, 'Gulabi Sadi' singer Sanju Rathod released another video on YouTube. The song 'Kaali Bindi' featured Akriti Negi. While dropping the music video online, Rathod said that this too, like Gulabi Sadi, would get people grooving. "Be ready to groove again," he wrote.