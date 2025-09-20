‘Most Embarrassing Part...’: Netizens React As Content Creator Drops New iPhone 17 in Front Of Apple CEO Tim Cook – VIDEO

Content Creator Drops New iPhone 17 in Front Of Apple CEO Tim Cook | X/@AnxiousHolly

Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 17 series is now available for purchase across India, marking the official open sale launch following successful pre-orders. Videos showing long queues outside Apple Stores in BKC and Delhi’s Saket on Friday have gone viral.

Another video that has since gone viral captures a rather awkward moment when a content creator accidentally dropped his newly purchased iPhone 17 in front of Apple CEO Tim Cook. The clip shows the content creator standing beside Tim Cook, who is holding a marker ready to sign the device. As the creator opens the box, the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 suddenly slips out and falls to the ground. He quickly picks it up, appearing visibly embarrassed.

The video then shows Tim Cook preparing to sign the back of the device, but the content creator stops him and instead requests him to sign on the front screen protector.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said,"The most embarrassing part is getting the signature on the paper. What a moron."

Another users questioned if the incident was staged. "Do you think it could’ve been staged?"

A third user jokingly said,"Bro did 'Drop test' right away in front of Tim."

The content creator goes by the name "Primz" on Youtube and has 5.56M subscribers.

The viral video has garnered over 1.1 million views within just a few hours of being posted on X.

iPhone 17 series: Price in India

The iPhone 17 is priced in India starting at ₹. 82,900 for the 256GB and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512 GB model. Colour options include Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, Black.

The iPhone Air is priced in India at ₹ 1,19,900 for the 256GB, ₹. 1,39,900 for the 512GB model, and ₹1,59,900 for the 1TB model. Colour options include Sky Blue, Light Gold, Space Black, Cloud White.

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,54,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs. 1,74,900 for the 1TB option. Colour options include Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,69,900 for the 512GB option, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 1TB model, and Rs. 2,29,900 for the 2TB model. Colour options include Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.