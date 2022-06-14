e-Paper Get App

Monkey's day out: UP cop gives special mango treat to animal; check video

It is important to spread kindness

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

It is important to spread kindness in this world. A video of a police officer giving fruit to a mother monkey and her little one has melted hearts of netizens. The clip will also make you happy.

The official Twitter handle of UP Police, shared the clip. In the video, we can see a constable named Mohit from Shahjahapur. The constable can be seen giving slices of a mango to a monkey standing in front of his car. A little baby monkey can also be seen onto the monkey's back.

“Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an 'Aam Baat',” read the caption on the post.

The Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on Twitter, "UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे..Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an ‘Aam Baat’ #PyarKaMeethaPhal #UPPCares”. The clip has been viewed by more than 40,000 people.

Strawberry Moon 2022: Know where name came from
article-image

