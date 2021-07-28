Monkey business: Clash between rival primate groups bring traffic to a screeching halt in Thailand; watch video

In a rather strange turn of events, dozens of monkeys converged at a busy traffic junction in Thailand's Lopburi recently. It was not an amicable encounter as the rival monkey groups appeared to be fighting over some food. Visuals show the monkeys leaping and scampering about, uncaring about their surroundings, or the fact that there were commuters watching and waiting for them to move out of the way.

The visuals were shared a few days ago on Facebook by a user named Wisrut Suwanphak. Since then, they have garnered thousands of views, likes, comments and shares. According to the post, the incident took place near the Phra Kan Shrine, an area that reportedly has a robust money population.

With COVID-19 keeping tourists at bay, it is likely that the primates have found their food sources dwindling. According to reports, hunger appears to have prompted the fight. Reports quoting the person who filmed the clip suggest that the incident had turned violent with several monkeys being injured. According to him, while monkey fights are not unusual in the area, it was unique to see so many of them wrestling with each other, as though they were actors in a gangster movie.

Take a look at the videos: