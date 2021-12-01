MoneyHeist: Netizens are losing it over Ayushmann Khurrana's uncanny resemblance to Professor; have a look

Money Heist is all set to hit our screens with the second volume of its fifth and final season this week, bidding a touching farewell to its fans. The Spanish show has enjoyed tremendous success ever since it premiered on Netflix in 2017. The OTT platform is running an exciting campaign to grab netizens' eye balls ahead of the show's premiere and has roped in Bollywood superstar Ayushman Khurranna to attract the Indian crowd.

Days after Khurrana was seen recreating Money Heist's anthem Bella Ciao, Netflix India has posted some images of his Professor avatar, leaving fans impressed at his and Alvaro Morte's striking resemblance. The Badhai Ho actor's look has unarguably established him as the the Heists' protagonist's ultimate doppelganger.

Taking to their Instagram account on Tuesday, Netflix India uploaded a series of pictures, billing Ayushmann as the Dali Gang's number one fan. The streaming giants further reminded the fans that it's almost time for the show's premiere.

"Alert: We've found the Dali Gang's fan #1- @ayushmannk! Pack your red suits, don't forget your masks, it's almost time.", they wrote. Take a look.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section by declaring Ayushmann as Bollywood's best bet for the professor.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he is seen preparing for a red carpet event of Money Heist.

He can then be seen bursting into a melody, expressing his excitement about the final season volume. The actor hums in Hindi, "It's been laid out, the red carpet is waiting but I am only waiting for you. Bella ciao ciao ciao. The final season is almost here, your biggest fan says ciaooo."

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:53 PM IST