Momo Shop Offers ₹25,000 Salary For Helper, Viral Post Shocks Netizens: ‘Better Package Than Any College’

X

A social media post showcasing a job offer from Momo Eatery has stirred up quite a storm online. Netizens found themselves divided over its comparison with other companies' compensation packages.

While one user hailed it as a superior salary offer compared to most colleges in India, another disagreed, arguing that salaries in engineering tend to increase over time unlike those in momo eateries.

'Job opening for shop helper with salary of ₹25,000'

Amrita Singh shared a post on social media platform 'X,' displaying a job offer from Momo Eatery. The image she shared revealed a job opening for a shop helper with a salary of Rs. 25,000, as stated in Hindi script on the poster: "Helper or Worker Needed, Salary - ₹25,000."

Singh captioned her post, "This local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days," sparking a heated debate online. Some users pointed out that even IT companies don't offer a salary of Rs. 25,000 to freshers during campus recruitment.

Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days pic.twitter.com/ectNX0mc18 — Amrita Singh (@puttuboy25) April 8, 2024

An X user named, Sunderdeep – Volklub, jokingly said 'Applying right now.' Other users also highlighted the work one needs to do at momo eatery as compared to the engineering job.

Internet divided over the job offer

One skeptic wrote, “Engineer salary will increase with time, here it won’t,”. Another user pointed out the hard work one needs to do by standing on the road for whole day and showed how the hardships of these workers are more than other jobs.

One wrote “Working hours 11am to 12pm + whole day on feet + no paid holiday + no insurance. Average college students can barely study for 3 hours by sitting a place they’ll work for 13 hours…,”

Few others noted that the required skills for the job aren't typically taught in colleges, further complicating the comparison.

Some users humorously requested the address details to apply for the job, while others shared their own experiences, suggesting that they should have started working at a momo eatery instead of starting with a lower salary elsewhere.