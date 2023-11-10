 Mitti Cafe: Everything About Eatery Run By Specially-Abled In Supreme Court Inaugurated By CGI Chandrachud
The food zone will be managed by staff battling health conditions such as cerebral palsy, paraplegia, and visual impairment among others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
On November 10, the Supreme Court of India got its Mitti Cafe on its premises. The eatery which provides empowerment to specially-abled people of the country was inaugurated by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud along with a few other colleague judges. The food zone will be managed by staff battling health conditions such as cerebral palsy, paraplegia, and visual impairment among others.

All You Need To Know About Mitti Cafe

A social initiative foundation ‘Mitti’ has 35+ cafes giving employment to hundreds of adults with special needs. Reportedly, they have served over ten million meals with some of their outlets located at Bengaluru International Airport, Wipro, Accenture, and ANZ Bank.

During the launch at SC, CJI Chandrachud praised the Mitti team for their initiative committed to the cause of livelihood and dignity for specially-abled people. He hoped that all lawyers would support the initiative and visit the cafe run by the differently-abled ones.

The official website of the foundation describes itself as “a non profit organization committed to the cause of employment and livelihoods for people with special needs. We works towards economic independence and dignity for adults with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities and persons from other vulnerable communities. The organisation’s outreach initiatives also help create awareness about inclusion and disability rights.”

