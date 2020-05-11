Milli Gazette wades into halal debate by asking ‘why are right-wing Hindus bothered about meat’, gets panned on Twitter

On Sunday, after a bakery owner in Chennai was arrested over an Islamophobic advertisement, in which he had written, "Made by Jains on orders, No Muslim staff", subsequently "Boycott-Halal-Products" began to trend on Twitter.

Speaking on the trend, Milli Gazette, an Indian Muslim's English newspaper, posted a thread on Twitter. However, the newspaper got panned on the microblogging website for asking why are right-wing Hindus bothered about meat products.

In a thread, Milli Gazette wrote, "Boycott-Halal-Products is trending right now. This is a sugar coated way of persecuting Indian Muslims and exhibiting bigotry #Islamophobia. Fake claims like Halal Certificate means no non-Muslim works in that company. That Halal certificate is discriminatory!"

"All most 99% companies seeking halal certificate must be getting it without changing anything in their process. A halal certificate on a non-meat product should not bother anyone one bit. And for meat products, why are Right wing Hindus even bothered?" the newspaper added.