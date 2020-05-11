Milli Gazette wades into halal debate by asking ‘why are right-wing Hindus bothered about meat’, gets panned on Twitter

On Sunday, after a bakery owner in Chennai was arrested over an Islamophobic advertisement, in which he had written, "Made by Jains on orders, No Muslim staff", subsequently "Boycott-Halal-Products" began to trend on Twitter.
Speaking on the trend, Milli Gazette, an Indian Muslim's English newspaper, posted a thread on Twitter. However, the newspaper got panned on the microblogging website for asking why are right-wing Hindus bothered about meat products.
In a thread, Milli Gazette wrote, "Boycott-Halal-Products is trending right now. This is a sugar coated way of persecuting Indian Muslims and exhibiting bigotry #Islamophobia. Fake claims like Halal Certificate means no non-Muslim works in that company. That Halal certificate is discriminatory!"
"All most 99% companies seeking halal certificate must be getting it without changing anything in their process. A halal certificate on a non-meat product should not bother anyone one bit. And for meat products, why are Right wing Hindus even bothered?" the newspaper added.
Milli Gazette further wrote, "Bigots claim: "We will not follow Sharia Rules. Why impose Halal on Non-muslims". Imposing? Is anyone forcing ppl to buy halal "garam masala"? Moreover, where is there a sharia rule to make "garam masala"? It is just that no ingredient in it, is something forbidden in Islam."
"Bigots claim: Halal Certified product means kind of tax, are we living in Muslim country & paying Jizya? A tax? Certification is a one time fee, may be renewed at some intervals. But certainly not a "tax". But here bigots want to parrot the word "jizya" and spread hate," the newspaper further added,
Many on Twitter slammed the newspaper. A Twitter user said: "What is the meaning of Halal certification and why it is required? It is 100% discriminatory and must be stopped!"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)