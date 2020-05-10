'When did Islamophobia become an offence under IPC?' IAS Sanjay Dixit says Jain baker's arrest 'is height of absurdity & appeasement'

Earlier, a 32-year old man, owner of "Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries" located at Parthasarathi Puram in the T Nagar area in Chennai was arrested for an Islamophobic advertisement which he allegedly posted on WhatsApp. The advertisement read, "Made by Jains on orders, No Muslim staff".

According to PTI, a complaint was lodged against him saying the words depicted Muslims in a bad light and Mambalam police registered a case and arrested him, a release said adding a probe was on.

The police said that the 32-year-old Prashant, owner of the Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries sold his products online. In a Whatapp message, he had said: "Made by Jains on orders, no Muslim staffs".

Police sources told NDTV that a case of malicious intention to outrage religious feelings and intent to breach peace has been registered against the bakery owner.

Vineet Vats Tyagi, who according to his Twitter bio is a State Secretary & Media Incharge, Yuva Morcha, BJP Delhi also sided with the baker and said that it was selective secularism.

He wrote, "If a government or a private organisation bring something exclusively for Muslims, it is secular but if a common man, concerned of his safety due to very much valid reasons, want to hire non-muslims only, it is communal and he gets arrested for that.Why this selective secularism?"