Mia Khalifa Karwa Chauth: Elderly Man Keeps Fast For Ex Porn Star, Breaks It With Her Photo; Video Viral

Mia Khalifa might have several fans across the world who have watched her porn videos online or follow her on social media for taking inspiration from her style statements that she displays during her walk at fashion shows. However, a fan from India was seen keeping a full day fast for Mia Khalifa and praying for her long life.

An elderly man from India was spotted observing Karwa Chauth with a photo of the former adult film star. According to news reports, he kept a fast for Mia Khalifa and broke it by looking at one of her photos. He has now gone viral across social media platforms for 'celebrating' the festival and marking its rituals with Mia Khalifa.

Watch Video

Old Bihari man doing Karva Chauth for Mia Khalifa pic.twitter.com/UXfxK1fQV9 — American Nationalistjeet 🇺🇲 (@Nayak_Khalnyak) October 21, 2024

Bihar Man Celebrates 'Mia Khalifa' Karwa Chauth

A video of the man, said to be from Bihar, surfaced on social media showing him performing Karwa Chauth rituals. Instead of placing a photo of his marital partner in front of him, he kept a photo of Mia Khalifa during the ritual. He was seen carrying out a brief aarti to the photo of the actress turned social media influencer in the video.

Visuals showed the Sherwani-clad man holding thali with an earthen lamp and channi and performing aarti looking at Mia’s picture.

Soon, another video of similar nature was seen taking the internet by storm. It showed a man carrying out the Karwa Chauth rituals with a photo of Mia Khalifa stuck on the wall.

It is believed that these video have been created for entertainment purposes. However, not everyone is finding these instances funny. A mixed reaction was noticed when these videos rolled out on the internet.

This is creepy': Elderly man performs Karwa Chauth puja for Mia Khalifa.



What the Hell is going on in the world🫣🤨#miakhalifa #karwachauth #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/4NyIx83lrz — Anjali Prakash (@anjaliprakash05) October 21, 2024

Those who viewed it in a lighthearted way, dropped laughter emojis, while others suggested that it insults the Hindu festival and its rituals. Reacting to the viral videos, some netizens noted that it “ridiculed Hindu rituals”, while others found it “humorous”.

Karwa Chauth 2024

Karwa Chauth in 2024 was celebrated on Sunday, October 20.

The auspicious festival involves married women fasting from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Recently, husbands too have started observing a fast dedicated to their wives. To break the fast, one prays to the moon by looking at it through a sieve. Later, water and meal is consumed to end the fast.