 Mia Khalifa Karwa Chauth: Elderly Man Keeps Fast For Ex Porn Star, Breaks It With Her Photo; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMia Khalifa Karwa Chauth: Elderly Man Keeps Fast For Ex Porn Star, Breaks It With Her Photo; Video Viral

Mia Khalifa Karwa Chauth: Elderly Man Keeps Fast For Ex Porn Star, Breaks It With Her Photo; Video Viral

A video of the man, said to be from Bihar, surfaced on social media showing him performing Karwa Chauth rituals. Instead of placing a photo of his marital partner in front of him, he kept a photo of Mia Khalifa during the ritual. He was seen carrying out a brief aarti to the photo of the actress turned social media influencer in the video.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Mia Khalifa Karwachauth | X@Nayak_Khalnyak

Mia Khalifa might have several fans across the world who have watched her porn videos online or follow her on social media for taking inspiration from her style statements that she displays during her walk at fashion shows. However, a fan from India was seen keeping a full day fast for Mia Khalifa and praying for her long life.

An elderly man from India was spotted observing Karwa Chauth with a photo of the former adult film star. According to news reports, he kept a fast for Mia Khalifa and broke it by looking at one of her photos. He has now gone viral across social media platforms for 'celebrating' the festival and marking its rituals with Mia Khalifa.

Watch Video

Bihar Man Celebrates 'Mia Khalifa' Karwa Chauth

FPJ Shorts
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes

A video of the man, said to be from Bihar, surfaced on social media showing him performing Karwa Chauth rituals. Instead of placing a photo of his marital partner in front of him, he kept a photo of Mia Khalifa during the ritual. He was seen carrying out a brief aarti to the photo of the actress turned social media influencer in the video.

Visuals showed the Sherwani-clad man holding thali with an earthen lamp and channi and performing aarti looking at Mia’s picture. 

Soon, another video of similar nature was seen taking the internet by storm. It showed a man carrying out the Karwa Chauth rituals with a photo of Mia Khalifa stuck on the wall.

It is believed that these video have been created for entertainment purposes. However, not everyone is finding these instances funny. A mixed reaction was noticed when these videos rolled out on the internet.

Those who viewed it in a lighthearted way, dropped laughter emojis, while others suggested that it insults the Hindu festival and its rituals. Reacting to the viral videos, some netizens noted that it “ridiculed Hindu rituals”, while others found it “humorous”.

Karwa Chauth 2024

Karwa Chauth in 2024 was celebrated on Sunday, October 20.

The auspicious festival involves married women fasting from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Recently, husbands too have started observing a fast dedicated to their wives. To break the fast, one prays to the moon by looking at it through a sieve. Later, water and meal is consumed to end the fast.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mia Khalifa Karwa Chauth: Elderly Man Keeps Fast For Ex Porn Star, Breaks It With Her Photo; Video...

Mia Khalifa Karwa Chauth: Elderly Man Keeps Fast For Ex Porn Star, Breaks It With Her Photo; Video...

Video: India-Made Tobacco Sachets Like 'Chaini Khaini' & 'Udta Pancchi' Found Littered On UK Street

Video: India-Made Tobacco Sachets Like 'Chaini Khaini' & 'Udta Pancchi' Found Littered On UK Street

Viral: Mumbai's 'Dancing Cop' Grooves With Influencers Jay Mondy and Isabella Meet During Their...

Viral: Mumbai's 'Dancing Cop' Grooves With Influencers Jay Mondy and Isabella Meet During Their...

Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers'...

Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers'...

Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral...

Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral...