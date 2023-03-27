Meet the latest BAGWATI! French brand Coperni launches ₹35 lakh bag made of meteorites; netizens react

Coperni | Instagram

A bag made of rocks! No, it's not 'Flintstone' the famous cartoon based on stone age, but reality. Meet the latest Bagwati! French luxury brand Coperni recently unveiled its limited edition purse made of meteorites. The bag has gone viral on social media.

The limited edition dark grey stone bag with an incorporated meteorite is priced at 40,000 euros, which is about ₹35 lakh.

The brand states that meteorites will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth.

The brand announced the release on Instagram, with a post that says, 'The Meteorite Swipe bag just landed on coperniparis.com.' The post from the brand has garnered 13,080 likes.

This unique, one of a kind bag has gone viral on social media. Many users have commented under the brand's Instagram post.

"How 'coperni' is lasered in on the bag is sickening I’m sickened," commented a user.

"Shopping bag for The Flntstones," wrote another user.

"Coperni this is a work of art, your ideas are the best we have, we all have to agree," commented a third user.

"Rock Bag," wrote another user.

Another one commented, "I’m absolutely shocked. I love this with my whole soul."