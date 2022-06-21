Meet the female pilot who safely landed SpiceJet flight after it caught fire

Image credits: Google

It could have been a nightmare after the Patna-Delhi SpiceJet plane caught fire mid-air earlier this week, but Captain Monica Khanna safely landed the aircraft and saved the lives of passengers and crew.

The Delhi-bound flight with 185 passengers had to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after one of the engines caught fire reportedly because of a bird hit. Captain Khanna switched off the engine and returned to Patna airport. She did an overweight landing with First Officer Balpreet Singh Bhatia.

Manavjit Singh Dhillon, senior superintendent of police, Patna Police, later said: "All passengers were safely evacuated and there has been no report of any injury".

“Captain Monica Khanna and first officer Balpreet Singh Bhatia, conducted themselves well during the incident. They were calm throughout and handled the aircraft well. They are experienced officers and we’re proud of them,” Gurcharan Arora, chief of flight operations, SpiceJet told ANI.