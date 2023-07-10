Meet Lisa! Odisha's First Artificial Intelligence News Anchor Launched By OTV

On Sunday, Odisha Television Limited (OTV), Odisha's private satellite news channel, launched the State's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchor-Lisa. The AI news anchor harnesses the power of AI and LLM to deliver news with precision and efficiency. She will be combining groundbreaking machine learning algorithms with a life-like virtual presenter.

Lisa has the capability to speak in many languages, but for the time being, she will only present news in Odia and English for OTV Network's television and digital platforms. She As we embrace this transformation, we will do so responsibly and inclusively while ensuring fairness and transparency

The AI news anchor can also be found on all the prominent social media platforms, like Instagram, Facebook, among others.

Meet Lisa, OTV and Odisha’s first virtual AI news anchor, set to revolutionize TV Broadcasting & Journalism. OTV’s AI news anchor Lisa has the capability to speak in multiple languages. She will seamlessly present news in Odia apart from English for OTV and its digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/DUvcY4TQMQ — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) July 10, 2023

India's First Ai news anchor - Sana

Though the concept of AI news anchors gained attention in recent years as AI technology advanced and the demand for automated news delivery increased.

India got its first-ever AI news anchor named Sana’ on Aaj Tak alongside journalist Sudhir Chaudhary on the show called Black & White earlier in March 2023.