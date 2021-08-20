e-Paper Get App

Taliban visited closed Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat on Wednesday: Government sources
Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:22 PM IST

'May your home in heaven be kinder': Netizens mourn death of Zaki Anwari, the Afghan footballer who fell off plane

FPJ Web Desk
Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari

Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari

The person to fall from the USAF Boeing C-17 plane was Zaki Anwari, an Afghan national team footballer. The 19-year-old died while clinging to a US plane at Kabul airport on Monday, the Afghan news agency Ariana said on Thursday.

Ariana said Zaki Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 and that the death had been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport.

Anwari was one of the thousands of Afghans who flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, the day after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital, hoping to get on a plane out of the country. He reportedly climbed onto a C-17 plane that was about to depart from Kabul.

Zaki Anwari’s remains were said to have been found aboard the US Air Force C-17 transport plane after the aircraft dashed to escape the advancing Taliban while carrying hundreds of refugees.

The news has further shocked and agonised people across the globe. Many are taking to social media to mourn Anwari's death and a golden future that might have lied ahead of him had the Taliban not sat on the throne.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:22 PM IST
