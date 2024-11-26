Matrimony Prank Goes Viral Again: Ad Of Feminist Woman Seeking Proposals On curbyourpatriachy@gmail.com From 'No Farters & Burpers' Resurfaces

Feminist Woman Seeking Proposals | X/Rishi Bagree

Social media has plenty of content to make people laugh and get them rolling out on the floor laughing. Active users might have previously come across a sarcastic newspaper ad seeking marriage proposals for an educated girl who wanted to tie the knot with a young man who knew cooking and had good property. While these demands would have seemed fine for you, there was more to the list if you remember. Don't recollect the ad? It has resurfaced online and we have you covered to tell you more about it.

A matrimonial ad seeking a husband for a feminist woman more than 30 years of age had gone viral on the internet in 2021 for mentioning some of the quirky preferences. In the writeup, the prospective bride called herself a "30+ girl" and mentioned about looking for a man with someone between 25-28 years. Yes, you read that right, a younger groom.

30-year-old feminist woman, working against capitalism requires a 25-year-old wealthy boy with a well-established business.



Koi Ho tou batana 😀 pic.twitter.com/7YVPnmMMfT — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 24, 2024

All about the matrimonial ad

In her conditions to say "Yes" for the wedding, she sought proposals from interested men who were not "farters or burpers".

"Match for opiniated feminist, 30+ educated girl, short hair, piercings, works in social sector against cap'lism. Wanted h'some, well built, strictly 25-28 yr old only son with estd business, bungalow/atleast 20 acre farm house. Should know cooking. No farters/burpers plz", the ad read. It asked interested men to drop her their biodata at a Gmail address that read "Curb your patriarchy".

Just a prank...

While this quirky ad took the internet by storm, it was later learned to be hilarious prank made on a woman's 30th birthday.

A BBC report quoted the woman who used the pseudonym Sakshi to clarify on the prank. She revealed to the media outlet that the matrimonial ad was a prank between her dear ones and her to celebrate a 30th birthday some a unconventional twist.