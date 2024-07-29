Marathi Mulgi Walks On Russia Streets, Visits Shopping Mall In Traditional Nauvari Saree

A video of a woman stepping outdoors in Russia wearing a traditional nine-yard saree has caught the attention of internet users. It was uploaded on Instagram nearly a month ago, however, it is going viral quite recently. It opens to show an Indian-origin woman walking on the streets of the foreign country in the desi attire.

Identified as Sulekha, the woman was groomed to resemble Marathi culture and fashion. From her saree to the hairstyle, her look synced with the term she used in the post caption, Marathi mulgi. She mentioned about sharing the reel on public demand.

In the reel, Sulekha was initially spotted on the sunny streets of Russia, followed by her visit to a shopping mall there. Donning the saree, she drew attention of some people she crossed paths with. As she walked into the public spaces in her desi costume, people looked at her and some even shared a smile.

So far, her video has gone viral attracting a stunning viewership of 9.9 million views on Instagram. The reel also received hundreds of likes and a plenty of comments where netizens appreciated her traditional attire and the desi look.

Similar reels

There have been several incidents where people proudly flaunted and wore Indian sarees during their stay or visit abroad.

One of the recent videos that rolled out on social media showed a woman walking on the streets of Singapore in a pink saree. She was identified as an video creator named Megha Verma who posed for the camera from the very popular Marina Bay area.

Similarly, a woman was also spotted wearing a bridal lehenga in Australia. As she walked on the streets of Melbourne, she received appreciative remarks from people and a bar bouncer couldn't take off eyes from her.