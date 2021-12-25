e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 03:37 PM IST

#Manusmriti trends on Twitter; here's why

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is widely remembered for his three contributions, first being the Constitution, mass conversion of Mahars (1956) and burning of the Manusmriti (1927).

Among the notable Indian scriptures and texts in the early 20th century, B. R. Ambedkar had criticized Manusmriti holding it responsible for the caste system in India. To protest against discrimination in the name of caste, community and gender, he burnt the copies of Manusmriti in a bonfire on December 25, 1927.

The bonfire was part of the Mahad Satyagraha, a movement to reject untouchability on the the basis of religion. Today marks the 93th anniversary of this event.

To remember and commemorate the efforts of Babasaheb Ambedkar towards Dalit rights, several took to social media. Twitteratis trended 'Manusmriti' and 'Manusmriti dahan diwas ki badhaai'.

A look at some of the comments:

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 03:37 PM IST
