Manusmriti trends on Twitter; here's why

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is widely remembered for his three contributions, first being the Constitution, mass conversion of Mahars (1956) and burning of the Manusmriti (1927).

Among the notable Indian scriptures and texts in the early 20th century, B. R. Ambedkar had criticized Manusmriti holding it responsible for the caste system in India. To protest against discrimination in the name of caste, community and gender, he burnt the copies of Manusmriti in a bonfire on December 25, 1927.

The bonfire was part of the Mahad Satyagraha, a movement to reject untouchability on the the basis of religion. Today marks the 93th anniversary of this event.

To remember and commemorate the efforts of Babasaheb Ambedkar towards Dalit rights, several took to social media. Twitteratis trended 'Manusmriti' and 'Manusmriti dahan diwas ki badhaai'.

“Manu is not a matter of the past. It is even more than a past of the present. It is a ‘living past’& therefore as really present as any present can be”

-Dr Ambedkar

(Riddles in Hinduism)



*On ths day in 1927,Babasaheb burnt copies of #Manusmriti in Mahad.#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस pic.twitter.com/1bMo7dvY7k — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) December 25, 2021

25th Dec #TheDayInHistory



OnThisDay in 1927, Dr #BabaSahebAmbedkar burned #Manusmriti as a symbol of rejection of the religious basis of untouchability during #MahadSatyagraha. It was a fight to assert the Untouchables right to access public water &to embrace humanity & dignity. pic.twitter.com/9hTOGDVihK — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) December 25, 2021

Manusmriti Dahan Divas, 2021

.

On 25 December, 1927, Dr. Ambedkar burned Manusmriti (Book of inequality). #ManusmritiDahanDivas #मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस pic.twitter.com/vmjfWYIwDA — Dalit Desk | दलित डेस्क (@dalitdesk) December 25, 2021

The Manusmriti justifies the cruelty against the women and untouchables. Surely it must be burnt. Greetings to all Manusmriti Dahan Diwas. Jai Bhim. #मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस pic.twitter.com/eRKITqkAs6 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 25, 2021

Tomorrow, 25th of Dec, is #ManusmritiBurningDay. On that day in 1927, Dr B. R. Ambedkar literally burnt Manusmriti in a bonfire. #हम_मनुस्मृति_दहन_करेंगे — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) December 24, 2021

We must oppose Manusmriti to protect our rights which have been given to us by the Constitution.#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस_की_बधाई pic.twitter.com/9mWGzbgJWG — Mahendra Tandan 🏳️ 🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@MahendraTandan4) December 25, 2021

The bonfire of Manusmriti was quite intentional. It was a very cautious & drastic step, but was taken with a view to forcing the attention of Caste Hindus. At intervals such drastic remedies are a necessity. If you do not knock at the door, none opens it.#हम_मनुस्मृति_दहन_करेंगे pic.twitter.com/JEFQWOYSg9 — Saagar Shinde 🇮🇳 (@Saagarshinde8) December 24, 2021

Only Constitution can save our rights and can eradicate inequality from the society, that's why we must oppose Manusmriti to protect our rights. #मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस#हम_मनुस्मृति_दहन_करेंगे#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस_की_बधाई pic.twitter.com/bDSpD2E3Ll — Kanchana Yadav (@Kanchanyadav000) December 25, 2021

Wishing you all a very happy manusmriti Dahan Divas

Jai Bhim 🙏🏻❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/oON23gmdTK — Siddhant (@SK2829) December 25, 2021

