Manusmriti trends on Twitter; here's why

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is widely remembered for his three contributions, first being the Constitution, mass conversion of Mahars (1956) and burning of the Manusmriti (1927).
Among the notable Indian scriptures and texts in the early 20th century, B. R. Ambedkar had criticized Manusmriti holding it responsible for the caste system in India. To protest against discrimination in the name of caste, community and gender, he burnt the copies of Manusmriti in a bonfire on December 25, 1927.
The bonfire was part of the Mahad Satyagraha, a movement to reject untouchability on the the basis of religion. Today marks the 93th anniversary of this event.
To remember and commemorate the efforts of Babasaheb Ambedkar towards Dalit rights, several took to social media. Twitteratis trended 'Manusmriti' and 'Manusmriti dahan diwas ki badhaai'.
A look at some of the comments:
“Manu is not a matter of the past. It is even more than a past of the present. It is a ‘living past’& therefore as really present as any present can be”— Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) December 25, 2021
-Dr Ambedkar
(Riddles in Hinduism)
*On ths day in 1927,Babasaheb burnt copies of #Manusmriti in Mahad.#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस pic.twitter.com/1bMo7dvY7k
25th Dec #TheDayInHistory— Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) December 25, 2021
OnThisDay in 1927, Dr #BabaSahebAmbedkar burned #Manusmriti as a symbol of rejection of the religious basis of untouchability during #MahadSatyagraha. It was a fight to assert the Untouchables right to access public water &to embrace humanity & dignity. pic.twitter.com/9hTOGDVihK
Manusmriti Dahan Divas, 2021— Dalit Desk | दलित डेस्क (@dalitdesk) December 25, 2021
.
On 25 December, 1927, Dr. Ambedkar burned Manusmriti (Book of inequality). #ManusmritiDahanDivas #मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस pic.twitter.com/vmjfWYIwDA
The Manusmriti justifies the cruelty against the women and untouchables. Surely it must be burnt. Greetings to all Manusmriti Dahan Diwas. Jai Bhim. #मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस pic.twitter.com/eRKITqkAs6— Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 25, 2021
Babasaheb Ambedkar burnt the Manusmriti and challenged the orthodox, casteist, unequal, tradition of Brahmins.#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस#हम_मनुस्मृति_दहन_करेंगे#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस_की_बधाई pic.twitter.com/Ww0EFr5mI8#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस_की_बधाई pic.twitter.com/7Sb2nG70po— Praveen Kumar (@Praveenkr008) December 25, 2021
Tomorrow, 25th of Dec, is #ManusmritiBurningDay. On that day in 1927, Dr B. R. Ambedkar literally burnt Manusmriti in a bonfire. #हम_मनुस्मृति_दहन_करेंगे— Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) December 24, 2021
We must oppose Manusmriti to protect our rights which have been given to us by the Constitution.#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस_की_बधाई pic.twitter.com/9mWGzbgJWG— Mahendra Tandan 🏳️ 🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@MahendraTandan4) December 25, 2021
The bonfire of Manusmriti was quite intentional. It was a very cautious & drastic step, but was taken with a view to forcing the attention of Caste Hindus. At intervals such drastic remedies are a necessity. If you do not knock at the door, none opens it.#हम_मनुस्मृति_दहन_करेंगे pic.twitter.com/JEFQWOYSg9— Saagar Shinde 🇮🇳 (@Saagarshinde8) December 24, 2021
Only Constitution can save our rights and can eradicate inequality from the society, that's why we must oppose Manusmriti to protect our rights. #मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस#हम_मनुस्मृति_दहन_करेंगे#मनुस्मृति_दहन_दिवस_की_बधाई pic.twitter.com/bDSpD2E3Ll— Kanchana Yadav (@Kanchanyadav000) December 25, 2021
Wishing you all a very happy manusmriti Dahan Divas— Siddhant (@SK2829) December 25, 2021
Jai Bhim 🙏🏻❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/oON23gmdTK
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)