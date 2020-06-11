Man orders lotion on amazon, gets Bose earbuds worth 19k instead

It was certainly a very lucky day for Twitter user Gautam Rege who ordered a skin lotion on Amazon, but instead received Bose earbuds worth Rs 19,000.

As the order was non-returnable, Amazon asked Rege to keep the earbuds with himself.

Taking to Twitter, Rege wrote: "Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). Amazon Support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!"