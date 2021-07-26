'Man of simplicity, excellence': Netizens bid a sentimental farewell as BS Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM

Ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his decision of stepping down from the position.

His announcement came at a special event organised to present the government's report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term, at Vidhana Soudha.

"I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," said Yediyurappa today.

Meanwhile, the names of several leaders have been doing the rounds for the key post.

Earlier, on Thursday, speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Yediyurappa made it clear that the final decision will be taken by the BJP high command. "I will obey the suggestions given by them and I am no way concerned about the next chief minister, whether he comes from the Dalit community or any other community. I will accept the decision."

The news has made many on social media emotional. Several people are calling it a bad move which destabilise BJP's stronghold in Karnataka. Twitter today is flooded with appreciation posts for Yediyurappa.

