'Nobody pressurised': BS Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM; says will work to bring BJP back in power in next polls

Ending days of speculations, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday afternoon handed over his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. After stepping out from a meeting with the Governor, he said that nobody pressurised him to resign.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

"Nobody pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after completion of 2 years of govt. I'll work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. I've not given name of anyone who should succeed me," Yediyurappa told reporters.

He also assured that he and his supporters shall give their 100 pr cent to whoever will become the next Chief Minister. "We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the (BJP) high command. I will give my 100 per cent and my supporters will also give their 100 per cent. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction," said Yediyurappa.

Stating that he decided to resign two days back, Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and the people of Karnataka.

"I am grateful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP chief JP Nadda for giving me the opportunity to serve Karnataka for two years. I also thank the people of Karnataka and my constituency. I decided to resign 2 days back. The Governor has accepted my resignation," said Yediyurappa

He will remain caretaker Chief Minister as his party decides on a replacement, sources told news agency ANI. "BJP will send an observer to Karnataka soon. Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa will continue as the caretaker CM. Central party leadership and the state party leadership will discuss the next face for the CM post," sources told ANI.