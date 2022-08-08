e-Paper Get App

'Man of culture': Boyfriend removies lice from GF's hair on date

The boyfriend was seen removing lice from the hair of his partner

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

The social media has got a clip where a pair can be seen spending time by a river, when they had gone for a date. Although, there is a twist in the story. The boyfriend was seen removing lice from the hair of his partner. The clip was posted by Instagram last month, also showed a pair sitting on stairs amid a serene envoronment.

The boyfriend could be seen sitting behind his girlfriend. He is seen doing a funny thing which is done on a date-finding lice in the hair of his partner. After seeing the video, it will make you say that love will make you go great miles.

Watch the video here:

The meme page wrote in the caption, "Man of culture.” One user wrote, "This is the real example of true love.”

Another user also wrote, "Itna caring bf main bhi deserve krti hu yrr. (I also deserve such a caring boyfriend.)”

