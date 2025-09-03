'Man Let's His Wife Have Baby With His Brother For Property', Detective Shares Dirtiest Case Of His Life On Raj Shamani's Podcast; WATCH | YouTube @Raj Shamani Clips

Popular private detective Baldev Puri revealed the dirtiest and weirdest case he handled in his career on Raj Shamani's recent podcast. The shocking case took the whole Internet by surprise as it revealed at what level people can go to fulfil their desires. Puri, who is a popular private detective known for his ability to handle high-profile cases successfully, shared a shocking truth that sheds light on property disputes, family betrayal, and a secret no one assumed.

When Raj Shamani, the host of the podcast, asks Puri to share the weirdest and unexpected case he has handled, the veteran detective doesn't waste time and gets started telling about a shocking case of an Indian family which started with a simple consultation but broke down into in detailed investigation.

Dirtiest Case Handled By Baldev Puri

Puri shared that he was approached by a rich Indian father and his elder son to set up a consultation session with his younger son to change his mind about getting married. They wanted to know the reasons why he is not getting married and rejecting all the girls despite their status and beauty.

When the detective consulted him, he realised that the man he was consulting was equally interested in women as any other man of his age would be. Puri also sensed something suspicious about him for not getting married and asked his father and elder brother if they wanted to take the consultation to the next level and start a full-fledged investigation.

The detective convinced them and started surveilling the man. After following him for a brief period, they got to know that he regularly goes to a hotel with a woman every other day. When he showed the photograph of the woman to his father and brother, a shocking truth was revealed, which even Puri did not assume.

Shocking Truth Behind The Conspiracy

The photograph of the woman shown by the detective turns out to be the picture of the wife of the elder brother, as the daughter-in-law of the family herself, who was cheating on him with his younger brother. Puri said that the father and his elder brother were silenced when they got to know about the truth.

The Twist In The Story

The real twist in the story comes when Puri suddenly asks his elder brother, in front of his father, why he is setting up his own wife with his younger brother. The confused father-son duo asked Puri to explain what he was asking. While the detective asked him the same question again.

The detective explained on the podcast that the husband of the wife, as the elder brother, knew that his wife was involved with his younger brother, and still he did not care to stop her cause there was a reason. After a confrontation with the detective, the elder brother accepted that he knew about it already and even knew that one of his kids was his younger brother's. He accepted that he set his wife up with his younger brother so that he wouldn't marry any other girl, and the property of their family would remain with him and his kids.

This shocking case handled by Puri is an alarming truth that even family members are taking bizarre ways to occupy properties and a luxurious life. This story raises concerns about unsolicited crime and unaware victims who are falling pray to such greedy individuals.