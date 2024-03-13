Man Fearlessly Catches Huge Shark With Bare Hands, Uploads Reel Online

An Instagrammer known for his fishing skills recently went on a daring hunt and caught a shark while walking into the water at Pine Island in Florida. Impressively, he managed to film the entire incident where he was seen fearlessly tracking, and catching the shark with his bare hands, followed by releasing it back. Take a look at the video right below

The video was uploaded by him on his Instagram account named "hoodfishing_entertainment." Having flooded his page with several posts relating fishes, catching them, and explaining the process, this one showed him getting a shark to the list. The reel was uploaded online with the caption, "Another day another shark."

It was learned that just a few days earlier he caught hold of a shark. He actually documented himself and passed lessons about a successful night fishing for sharks. Watch video (Viewer discretion advised)

It opened by showing the man taking deep steps in the water after spotting the shark's tail. He then followed the big fish's movements and managed holding it, that too with his bare hands. Along with the video, he also clicked a few pictures of the aquatic life while smiling beside it.

The post has gone viral and attracted over 58,000 likes on the content-sharing site. People reacted to it by saying, "Million-dollar pictures fam." Fire emojis surfaced in the comments section as viewers were stunned with the incident and appreciated his shark adventure.