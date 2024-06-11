 Man Exposes Rude Shopkeeper On Guwahati Railway Station Platform No 2 For Violating MRP-Based Sale, Charging Extra Money On Products; Video Viral
Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

Assam: A video of a shopkeeper from the Guwahati Railway Station platform involving in malpractices and quoting extra price on products has surfaced online. It shows him ditching the MRP and charging an extra rate from customers visiting his stall at the railway premises.

Shopkeeper denies to sell item on MRP

He is identified as a shopkeeper at the M/s JR Khana Khazana stall located on the Guwahati Railway Station platform number 2 and 3. Despite the banner of the stall reading "All paid items as per MRP," the man is seen refusing to provide the items on the prescribed rate. He is seen violating the norms by asking a customer to pay more than the MRP.

A customer filmed the shopkeeper to document the issue and report it to the concerned authorities. "The license of this shop should be cancelled as soon as possible," X user identified as Sudhir wrote while sharing the video online.

Rude shopkeeper snatches product, throws money back at customer

The video showed the shopkeeper denying to issue the man a cake packet for an MRP of Rs 40 and asked him to pay Rs 45 instead.

When the man questioned him about paying extra and recorded the cake's cost mentioned on the wrapper, which was Rs 40, the shopkeeper refused to sell the product to him.

Within a blink, he snatched away the cake packet from the hands of the man and threw his money back. The arrogant behaviour of the shopkeeper was caught on camera and the footage is now going viral on the internet.

