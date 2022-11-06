e-Paper Get App
Man dies instantly while reading newspaper due to heart attack in Rajasthan's Barmer, watch video

From a past few years; people dying due to sudden heart attack has increased and a similar incident was reported in Barmer district in Rajasthan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Man dies instantly while reading newspaper due to heart attack in Rajasthan | Twitter
Life is short and no one knows when it is the last day on Earth. Past few years, several incidents of people dying due to sudden heart attack have increased. It becomes difficult to predict what could have caused the attack specially if the person is fit and fine.

In a CCTV footage dated November 5, 2022 surfaced on social media in which an elderly man can be seen sitting on a bench probably in a clinic reading a newspaper. Suddenly, the man gets a heart attack and he reportedly dies on the spot.

Watch the video below:

The incident is of Pachapadra of Barmer district in Rajasthan. As the man falls on the floor, a few people outside the clinic enters and try to help the man but the man dies on the spot.

A few days before, a young gym trainer who was resting on a chair, suddenly shook backwards after allegedly suffering and succumbing to a heart attack. The shocking incident took place near Shaheed Nagar, in Ghaziabad.

Read Also
Ghaziabad: Gym trainer dies of heart attack while resting on chair; watch
article-image

