Man dies instantly while reading newspaper due to heart attack in Rajasthan's Barmer, watch video

Life is short and no one knows when it is the last day on Earth. Past few years, several incidents of people dying due to sudden heart attack have increased. It becomes difficult to predict what could have caused the attack specially if the person is fit and fine.

In a CCTV footage dated November 5, 2022 surfaced on social media in which an elderly man can be seen sitting on a bench probably in a clinic reading a newspaper. Suddenly, the man gets a heart attack and he reportedly dies on the spot.

Watch the video below:

एक और चलते/फिरते मौत LIVE

राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में अख़बार पढ़ते हुए हार्ट अटैक आया और वहीं मौत।

सरकार को एक एक्सपर्ट की टीम बनाकर ऐसी आई तमाम मौत की जाँच कर रिसर्च करनी चाहिए। क्या पता इससे कई और ज़िंदगी बच जाए।



Video via ⁦@Viveksbarmeri⁩ pic.twitter.com/CbBtbWle4r — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) November 6, 2022

The incident is of Pachapadra of Barmer district in Rajasthan. As the man falls on the floor, a few people outside the clinic enters and try to help the man but the man dies on the spot.

A few days before, a young gym trainer who was resting on a chair, suddenly shook backwards after allegedly suffering and succumbing to a heart attack. The shocking incident took place near Shaheed Nagar, in Ghaziabad.