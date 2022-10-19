e-Paper Get App
Ghaziabad: Gym trainer dies of heart attack while resting on chair; watch

The CCTV footage showing the man strike backwards has surfaced on social media. reportedly, the gym trainer from Ghaziabad died suffering a heart attack.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old man named Adil, who was resting on a chair, suddenly shook backwards after allegedly suffering and succumbing to a heart attack. The shocking incident took place near Shaheed Nagar, Ghaziabad.

Reportedly, the man formerly worked as a gym trainer, while had recently adopted a role in the real estate sector. The CCTV footage showing the man suffering heart attack while relaxing on chair has surfaced on social media.

Adil's friend Parag Chaudhary was quoted to suggest that the family and dear ones are saddened by the unfortunate happening. He brought to notice that Adil owned a gym at Shalimar Garden area, where he worked out regularly. Also, it was noted that despite complaining of fever, he did not stop going to the gym. Reports claim that Adil was a father to four children.

