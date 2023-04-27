Man brutally beats pitbull with sticks in Ghaziabad, attacks woman recording video too; dog critical, accused in police custody

Man brutally beats pitbull with sticks in Ghaziabad, attacks woman recording video too; dog critical | Instagram: Nirbhay Foundation

Ghaziabad: In yet another incident of animal cruelty, a pitbull was brutally thrashed by two men in Ghaziabad in broad daylight leaving the premises to turn a blood pool. A report by news portal India Today identified the men involved in the case of animal cruelty as Noman and Imran while reporting that Noman got aggressive after the dog barked at his daughter.

A chilling video of the pet dog being chained and thrashed mercilessly surfaced on social media to dishearten animal lovers. It purportedly also captured the attacker beating the owner trying to film the incident on camera. The dog was identified as Moti and its hooman Devendra, whose sister-in-law was capturing the violence on her phone.

Dog is critical after suffering multiple fractures in jaw

A health update in regard to the case hinted at Moti being critical and having suffered multiple fractures in the jaw. An animal welfare NGO named the Nirbhay Foundation took efforts in treating the animal to let it heal and survive. They admitted Moti at the HSA Animals Dispensary in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"The best orthodontist performed surgery, metal plates are installed to support the broken jaws," the NGO wrote on Instagram while suggesting that the surgery was successful. The message further said, "The baby is under Critical Care and will be on fluid therapy for 1.5 months."

Nirbhay Foundation quoted Devendra and brought to notice via an Instagram post that both men involved in the act were put behind bars. Despite allegations by the attacker that the dog tried to threaten his girl, reports mentioned the owner of the HSA dispensary saying, "The dog doesn't look aggressive at all. He is too scared of humans now."

After concerned citizens informed Ghaziabad Police about the incident, it took the two accused into custody and registered a case in Loni Border police station. "Further legal proceedings are underway," it added.

