Mahendra or 'my hair ain't there' Singh Dhoni: Former India captain's new 'monk' look is inspiring memes

Social media is a weird but hilarious place. It daily finds a picture or video that goes viral. Meme fests are on social media platforms' itinerary everyday. Today, an image of our 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a monk-like look has gone viral.
The meme fest began after Star Sports made a tweet asking people what they think the cricketer’s “new avatar” is all about.
Star Sports then made two other tweets building up the anticipation for the reason behind Dhoni's new avatar.
Obviously, when we love an image, we immortalise it by making memes. Hence, now there's a plethora of memes made about Dhoni's look on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are some of the memes: