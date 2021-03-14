'Goddess of Cricket': Twitter hails Mithali Raj for becoming first woman to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday created history as she became the first woman to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Mithali achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Playing in her 213th ODI for India, she completed her 26th run of the innings yesterday.

The 38-year-old is already the most-capped ODI player in the history of women's cricket. In the last game, she became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across all formats. She is only the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards was the first woman to do so. She is the leading run-getter across format with 10,273 runs.

