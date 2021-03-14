'Batted and batted and batted': Twitterati celebrate 20 years of Laxman-Dravid's record-breaking Eden Gardens partnership

The Indian Cricket team's win at the Eden Gardens in March 2001 against Australia is considered one of the greatest due to several reasons. It was only the third instance in the history of Test cricket that a team following on went on to win the match.
The match was also memorable for Harbhajan Singh's hat-trick. But more importantly, it is known for the record-breaking partnership stand between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman who together added 376 runs in India's second innings.
Today holds a memory so valuable to Indians and the Indian Cricket team. How can one not celebrate? BCCI put out a tweet reminiscing of the match played in 2001. Sharing a picture of the pair, BCCI wrote, "#OnThisDay in 2001, VVS Laxman & Rahul Dravid scripted a remarkable comeback against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. #TeamIndia"
Celebrating the knock, Indians on Twitter started sharing this memory, commending the two legendary cricketers.
Here are some of the tweets. Check them out.
Recorded as one of the greatest Test wins, the match and the series are said to have ushered in a dawn of a new era in Indian cricket. It was a relatively young team, playing under a 28-year-old captain with most of the team members still in their 20s. The fact that it came against an Australian time that was considered unbeatable at the time made it only sweeter. The India Cricket team went on to win the third Test in Chennai and lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against the mighty Australians.