'Batted and batted and batted': Twitterati celebrate 20 years of Laxman-Dravid's record-breaking Eden Gardens partnership

The Indian Cricket team's win at the Eden Gardens in March 2001 against Australia is considered one of the greatest due to several reasons. It was only the third instance in the history of Test cricket that a team following on went on to win the match.

The match was also memorable for Harbhajan Singh's hat-trick. But more importantly, it is known for the record-breaking partnership stand between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman who together added 376 runs in India's second innings.