'Made me want to delete social media': Twitter in shock after watching Netflix's 'The Social Dilemma'

“There are only two industries that call their customers 'users': illegal drugs and software.” – this is a quote from Netflix’s new docudrama ‘The Social Dilemma’, which has been the latest hype on virtual platforms.

Written by Orlowski, Davis Coombe, and Vickie Curtis, the Jeff Orlowski directorial has hit the audience in all the right spots to package a reel of 89 minutes.

TSD revolves around a narrative that touches upon the rise of social media and its adverse effects on society. It primarily focuses on big data, surveillance capitalism, the addiction to it, use in politics, and other public spheres.

Besides that, the film also dives into its impact on mental health, rise in suicide rates and its role in spreading conspiracy theories.