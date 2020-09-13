Bhopal: Youth throws dog in Upper Lake, sparks outrage on social media

The Shyamla Hills police have booked a youth for throwing a dog in Upper Lake. A video of the youth tossing the animal into the waters went viral on Sunday. He did only for fun with his friends. The date and timing of shooting the video was not known but it sparked an outrage when it was circulated on social media and other platforms on Sunday.

Accused Salman Khan shot the video with help of his friends and uploaded it on social media to garner likes and comments. Taking note, social workers and NGOs lodged a complaint with police, collector and circulated it on social media. A group also lodged a complaint with Shyamla Hills police station.

Social activist Asma Khan said when they asked accused why he threw the dog in the lake, he said it was his wish and he enjoyed it and nobody can harm him for it.

She said Salman is a resident of Quazi Camp and has switched off his mobile phone after they threatened legal action against him. Salman Khan under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.