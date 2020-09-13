Bhopal: Auto driver commits suicide by jumping into Motia lake

Bhopal: A 45-year-old auto driver committed suicide by jumping into Motia lake. He has left a suicide note seeking apology from his children, for taking the extreme step.

The reason for taking the extreme step was not known but it is said that he was under debt.

The cops received information about the body found floating in the lake at around 8 am on Sunday. A team reached there and took the body out and sent it for post-mortem.

Police said the suicide note was kept inside his pocket with his driving license.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Indira Nagar in Teela Jamalpura. He had left home at night and did not return.

Police contacted his family after the body was found.