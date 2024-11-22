 Lucknow Road Rage: Sparks Fly As Car Drags Scooty For Nearly 1Km, Shocking Video Surfaces; Driver Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralLucknow Road Rage: Sparks Fly As Car Drags Scooty For Nearly 1Km, Shocking Video Surfaces; Driver Arrested

Lucknow Road Rage: Sparks Fly As Car Drags Scooty For Nearly 1Km, Shocking Video Surfaces; Driver Arrested

The Hyundai car was seen moving on a flyover, emitting sparks and dragging the scooty. According to the viral visuals of the road rage, the scooter appeared to have got stuck at the bonnet of the car. Fellow commuters on the path tried to alert the car driver asking him halt his vehicle, however, he turned deaf ears and continued to drive dragging the scooty for a considerable distance.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Driver arrested for hitting scooty, dragging it for nearly 1Km in Lucknow | X Viral Video

In a recent incident of road rage being reported from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a Hyundai i20 car hit a scooty and dragged it for nearly one kilometre. Shocking visuals from the incident have now surfaced on social media, which record the speeding vehicle unstoppably driving through the roads of the city after ramming into the two-wheeler.

In the video, shared on X by journalist Sanjay Tripathi, the Hyundai car was seen moving on a flyover, emitting sparks and dragging the scooty.

Watch video

Two injured

FPJ Shorts
Toyota Innova HyCross Achieves 1 Lakh Units Sales Milestone in India
Toyota Innova HyCross Achieves 1 Lakh Units Sales Milestone in India
Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)
Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing
Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing
Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34% Till Now; Know GMP & Key Details
Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34% Till Now; Know GMP & Key Details

Tripathi mentioned in his post that the incident that took place on Kisan Path under the PGI police station area of ​​the capital city. He also highlighted that the car was travelling on a high speed when it hit the two-wheeler.

"Two people riding the scooter were seriously injured in the accident", the journalist reported.

According to the viral visuals of the road rage, the scooter appeared to have got stuck at the bonnet of the car. Fellow commuters on the path tried to alert the car driver asking him halt his vehicle, however, he turned deaf ears and continued to drive dragging the scooty for a considerable distance.

Driver arrested

Lucknow Police responded to the widely-circulated footage and wrote, "Both the vehicles related to the above incident have been taken into police custody by PGI police station. The injured scooter rider is being treated at CHC hospital Mohanlalganj".

Later, local media reports pointed out that the driver of the car was arrested with regard to the incident. The car driver was identified as Chandra Prakash, a resident of Prayagraj.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow Road Rage: Sparks Fly As Car Drags Scooty For Nearly 1Km, Shocking Video Surfaces; Driver...

Lucknow Road Rage: Sparks Fly As Car Drags Scooty For Nearly 1Km, Shocking Video Surfaces; Driver...

Viral Video: Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel Leaves Foodies In Chills

Viral Video: Snake Slithering Out Of Mouth-Watering Pretzel Leaves Foodies In Chills

After Karnataka, Haryana Sees ₹1.2 Cr-Worth Land Rover Defender Taxi On Roads; Video Of Luxury Car...

After Karnataka, Haryana Sees ₹1.2 Cr-Worth Land Rover Defender Taxi On Roads; Video Of Luxury Car...

'Pay ₹16,000 To Confirm': Ahmedabad Hotel Demands Extra Money To Reserve Customer's Booking After...

'Pay ₹16,000 To Confirm': Ahmedabad Hotel Demands Extra Money To Reserve Customer's Booking After...

Shocking Video! 40-Year-Old Greater Noida Man Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society,...

Shocking Video! 40-Year-Old Greater Noida Man Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society,...