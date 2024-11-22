Lucknow Road Rage: Sparks Fly As Car Drags Scooty For Nearly 1Km, Shocking Video Surfaces; Driver Arrested

Driver arrested for hitting scooty, dragging it for nearly 1Km in Lucknow | X Viral Video

In a recent incident of road rage being reported from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a Hyundai i20 car hit a scooty and dragged it for nearly one kilometre. Shocking visuals from the incident have now surfaced on social media, which record the speeding vehicle unstoppably driving through the roads of the city after ramming into the two-wheeler.

In the video, shared on X by journalist Sanjay Tripathi, the Hyundai car was seen moving on a flyover, emitting sparks and dragging the scooty.

“आधा किलोमीटर तक घिसटती रही स्कूटी”



लखनऊ में तेज रफ्तार कार ने स्कूटी को मारी जोरदार टक्कर। हादसे में स्कूटी सवार दो लोग गंभीर रूप से हुए घायल। हादसे के बाद कार के आगे बोनट के नीचे फंसी स्कूटी। लगभग आधा किलोमीटर तक कार चालक घसीटता रहा स्कूटी। राहगीरों ने कार चालक को रोकने का… pic.twitter.com/p9SXoO7h8O — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) November 22, 2024

Two injured

Tripathi mentioned in his post that the incident that took place on Kisan Path under the PGI police station area of ​​the capital city. He also highlighted that the car was travelling on a high speed when it hit the two-wheeler.

"Two people riding the scooter were seriously injured in the accident", the journalist reported.

According to the viral visuals of the road rage, the scooter appeared to have got stuck at the bonnet of the car. Fellow commuters on the path tried to alert the car driver asking him halt his vehicle, however, he turned deaf ears and continued to drive dragging the scooty for a considerable distance.

Driver arrested

लखनऊ की सड़क पर मूढ़ मनबढ़ों को रोकना चुनौती है!



पीजीआई थाना क्षेत्र का है ये वायरल वीडियो, तेज रफ्तार कार ने पहले स्कूटी सवार दो युवकों को टक्कर मार दी. उसके बाद कार सवार बोनट में फंसी स्कूटी को करीब एक किलोमीटर तक घसीटते हुए ले गया. इस दौरान बोनट में फंसी स्कूटी से चिंगारी… pic.twitter.com/hRBliZbi0B — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) November 22, 2024

प्रकरण में थाना पीजीआई द्वारा उक्त घटना से सम्बन्धित दोनो वाहन को पुलिस कब्जे में लिया गया है। घटना में घायल स्कूटी सवार का इलाज CHC अस्पताल मोहनलाल गंज में चल रहा है। अभी कोई तहरीर प्राप्त नहीं है तहरीर प्राप्त होने पर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) November 22, 2024

Lucknow Police responded to the widely-circulated footage and wrote, "Both the vehicles related to the above incident have been taken into police custody by PGI police station. The injured scooter rider is being treated at CHC hospital Mohanlalganj".

Later, local media reports pointed out that the driver of the car was arrested with regard to the incident. The car driver was identified as Chandra Prakash, a resident of Prayagraj.