Love saga: Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry same sex student | sourced

Meera, a physical education teacher fell in love with Kalpana Fouzdar and went through a sex change operation to marry her. She married one of her students on last Sunday.

Meera met Kalpana during physical education classes at the school. "Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender," said Meera, who is now Aarav Kuntal as per reports.

Aarav said he fell in love with Kalpana during their interactions on the school playground. She (now he) also expressed that she always wanted to be a boy. "I was born a girl but I always thought I was a boy. I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," he said.

Student Kalpana also played kabaddi at the state level and is reportedly set to travel to Dubai for an international kabaddi tournament in January next year.

Kalpana, now the bride, said she had been in love with Meera for long and would have married him even if she had not undergone the surgery. "I loved him from the start. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went with him for the surgery," Kalpana said.

Their wedding, although unconventional and still rare in India, has been accepted by their parents.