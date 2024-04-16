'Looks Like Sanitary Pad': Netizens React To Proposed Design Of Train Station Building In China's Nanjing

Viral design of North Nanjing train station | X/@laguizhong

An image of a construction in China has caught the attention of social media for a weird reason. People believe that the design of the upcoming building, none other than the North Nanjing train station, resembles a sanitary pad, while the official proposal said to represent plum blossoms.

Weibo users took to the social media platform to react to the blueprint of the train station. They shared the imagined aerial view of the structure and remarked it looked like a sanitary pad, which was nothing similar to what the papers said. BBC reported that the authorities designed the station taking inspiration from plum blossoms which the city is known for, however, comments on Weibo pointed out that the look was nowhere there and rather resembled a sanitary pad.

"This is a giant sanitary pad. It's embarrassing to say it looks like a plum blossom," read the article quoting one of the responses surfaced online. As the image went viral, it triggered people to question the experts who formulated the building's design. On this note, a user wrote, "Why can we all tell it is a sanitary pad immediately, but the architects can't?"

Talking more about the infrastructure project, the work to construct the train station was initiated this year while a report from 2017 stated the cost involved to be around 20 billion Chinese yuan (231 billion INR).

Reportedly, this isn't the first time that China has attracted concerning feedback over its architectural patterns. Earlier, the CCTV Headquarters building located in the capital city of Beijing also drew the attention of people for the wrong reactions and saw them giving it the nickname "big boxer shorts."