Lockdown extended for two weeks: Best memes and jokes

The Ministry of Home Affairs has om Friday said that the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended for two weeks from May 4.
After a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown, read the notice.
With that said, netizens have once again got the opportunity to express their griefs over the lockdown extension for the third time.
"Ab toh aadat si hai mujhko aise jeene mey," a user posted the infamous song line from Kunal Khemu's Kalyug.
Here are some more reactions from the users:
