Lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic forgotten, hundreds gather for funeral of horse in Karnataka's Belagavi

In a strange turn of events hundreds took to the streets of Karnataka's Belagavi area for the funeral of a horse on Sunday. Keep in mind that this is presently the state that has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, and remains firmly under a lockdown. As of Monday morning, health ministry data indicates that Karnataka has 4,73,007 active cases.

Visuals shared from the Maradimath area of Belagavi should a massive number of people marching solemnly down the road alongside the horse, presumably to the funeral site. Clips shared by news agency ANI show the deceased laid out on an altar, covered with garlands. Several individuals stand around the horse, with some using this as an opportunity to take pictures.

While a quick perusal indicates that most are wearing masks, many of these seem to of a makeshift variety, at times perched firmly below the nose. Social distancing norms have also gone for a toss, not to mention the fact that entire event took place amid a strict lockdown in the state.

"The district administration will look into this incident, and action will be taken," Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured after the video went viral.