LK Advani Birthday: Netizens take to Twitter to share greetings to the veteran politician as he turns 94

Veteran politician Lal Krishna Advani, better known as L K Advani celebrates his 94th birthday today on November 8. He is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is one of the longest serving presidents of the BJP.

From 1998 until 2004, he was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance cabinet.

He served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Advani began his political career as a volunteer with the right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

He received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian honour, in 2015.

Kishanchand D. Advani and Gyani Devi raised L. K. Advani in a Sindhi Hindu family of businessmen in Karachi. He attended Saint Patrick's High School in Karachi, Sindh, for his early education before enrolling at Government College in Hyderabad.

During Partition, his family immigrated to India and resided in Bombay, where he earned a law degree from the Government Law College of Bombay University.

As a 14-year-old boy, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He joined the Karachi branch as a pracharak (full-time employee) and established several shakhas there.

Advani was deployed as a pracharak to Matsya-Alwar in Rajasthan after Partition, which had experienced communal violence. Until 1952, he worked in the districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar.

As we celebrate the veteran politician's 94th birthday, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share greetings:

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:48 AM IST