 Live TV Debate Turns Violent: Jana Sena Supporter & YCP Analyst Exchange Slaps; Video
A tense exchange during a live TV debate escalated into a physical confrontation involving Vishnu Nagireddy, a Jana Sena supporter, and Chinta Rajasekhar, a YCP analyst.

Updated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 08:07 AM IST
The tension is escalating across the nation in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, yet a video circulating on social media depicts a contentious debate escalating into a physical confrontation.

The startling incident, where both individuals slapped each other on air, has rapidly circulated online. In the viral video, the anchor can be observed urging the guests to uphold decorum as the altercation unfolds between them.

