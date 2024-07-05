Little Girl Adorably Poses For Aadhar Card Photo; Video Goes Viral

While many seem upset with their photos on the Aadhar card, a little girl ensured to make no mistake. In a video that's going viral, she was seen making cute poses to get herself a good click for the identity card. She not only smiled into the camera but also gave some adorable poses in front of the official recording her picture.

Watch video

The cute girl who was getting her Aadhar card photo clicked allegedly at an Aadhar Kendra was identified as Gungun. She stood on a chair to get herself captured on camera. The man who was involved in taking her photo for the official document put forth the camera towards her, only to see her making cute poses.

The young one was not leaving a single gap, even for a minute, to let the official get her steady picture. In one of the poses, she held her hand on her cheeks and smiled adorably, and in another, she look sideways and went dancing.

The video even zoomed to show the computer screen and how the official struggled to get a steady click of Gungun, who kept dancing and posing when exposed to the camera.

Her parents, who also recorded the video, tried to assist the official to record her picture for the purpose. Believed to be Gungun's father, a man stood next to her and tried to keep her steady.

The video was posted by the girl's mom on Instagram during late June. So far, it has attracted 17 million views on the platform and went viral.