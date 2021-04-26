'Let the bodies pile high': UK PM Boris Johnson under fire for leaked comment over COVID-19 lockdown

A huge controversy has stormed the United Kingdom after The Daily Mail newspaper cited unidentified sources as saying that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "No more f***ing lockdowns - let the bodies pile high in their thousands." This conversation took place in a meeting at Downing Street shortly after agreeing to a second lockdown in October.

However, the UK government has denied the claim. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News: "It's not true - it's been categorically denied by practically everyone," and added that Johnson was focused on the COVID response.

"We're getting into the sort of comedy chapter now of these gossip stories. You know - unnamed sources by unnamed advisers talking about unnamed events. You know - look - none of this is serious," Wallace said.

Britain has the world's fifth-worst official COVID-19 death toll, with 1,27,681 deaths, after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

This news has earned a lot of criticism on social media from the citizens of the UK while the global audience is shocked. Thousands of tweets have been made on Twitter condemning Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his words.

